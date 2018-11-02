Sex offender charged in murder of Joliet mom whose remains were found burned in barrel

JOLIET, Ill. – A man has been charged in the murder of a mother whose burnt remains were found in Lockport last week.

Peter Zabala faces three counts of first degree murder, and two counts of concealment in the death of Ashley Tucker.

Tucker, 25, disappeared after leaving a party at her father’s house Oct. 13. Her remains were found in a barrel near a Lockport home two weeks later.

Tucker has a 4-year-old daughter.

Officials said Zabala is a registered sex offender. He was taken into custody as a person of interest shortly after the remains were found. He was charged Friday evening.