Jo Koy stops by WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jo Koy is currently on the Break The Mold World Tour and just received the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" at JFL in Montreal this past July. Coming off his success of his 2017 Netflix special, Koy made history in Honolulu selling over 23,000 tickets at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall setting a record for being the only single to sell that many tickets at the venue.

Koy is releasing his first comedy album Live From Seattle September 28th in preparation to tape his next stand-up special for Netflix at the Blaisdell Arena (Honolulu) with 4 show out shows this November.

Catch him in Chicago:

Saturday & Sunday

November 3 & 4

175 N. State Street

Chicago

More Info:

Website: www.jokoy.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jokoy/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/JoKoy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoKoy