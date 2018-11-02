Inter-faith service held in Lombard to honor synagogue shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOMBARD, Ill. -- Hundreds of people packed a west suburban synagogue Friday night to show support and solidarity nearly a week after the tragedy that claimed 11 lives at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Two of the victims, Cecil and David Rosenthal, were brothers of a member of Congregation Etz Chaim in Lombard.

Diane Rosenthal Hirt is still with family in Pittsburgh but her husband and daughters attended the interfaith Shabbat service along with religious leaders from all over the west suburbs who gathered in prayer and peace.