Ex-CPS employee stole personal info on 80,000 people in data breach

CHICAGO — A former Chicago Public Schools employee is accused of stealing personal information from 80,000 people in a CPS data breach.

Kristi Sims, 28, of the 9400 Block of South Commons Drive in Hickory Hills, is charged with identity theft and aggravated computer tampering.

Police and CPS officials said Sims in 2017 downloaded files on roughly 80,000 people from a school database without permission. An email from CPS went out Thursday night telling employees the stolen data included names, employee ID numbers, phone numbers and addresses. The breach did not include social security numbers.

Those affected were employees, vendors and volunteers.

In a statement Thursday night, CPS said, “CPD was notified about a potential data breach of employee records and began a comprehensive criminal investigation. A person of interest has been identified and is cooperating with detectives. While there is no indication that data was shared, we are conducting a forensic audit of all computers and cell phones involved in this incident.”

Sims was slated to appear in bond court Friday.