DePaul student robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old DePaul University student was robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park late Thursday, police said.

The man was walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of West Belden Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Thursday when three robbers, believed to be in their late teens, approached and demanded money, according to the Chicago Police Department.

One of the suspects pointed a gun, authorities said. The group stole cash before running away. The victim was not injured. No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.

A campus safety alert said the robbery happened near the John R. Cortelyou Commons building at 2324 N. Fremont St.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact DePaul's public safety office at 773-325-7777.

Thursday's attack is the latest in a string of strong-arm robberies on and near the DePaul campus. Last week, a groping and several robberies were reported to police.

