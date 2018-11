Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For years, the Chicago police dog reigned king at school visits.

Until one day the officers at District 14 posted a photo of on twitter and said if it was retweeted 500 times, they would hire a police cat.

And that was the beginning of what may now be Chicago’s most popular recruit, Paw-ficer Gizmo.

WGN’s Erin Ivory has the story.