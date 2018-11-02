Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain

A strong weather system in the northeast bringing heavy rain and strong winds to upper New England, is to move northeast bringing much calmer conditions to that area by Sunday. An approaching system that has North Dakota in a Winter Weather Advisory for the potential of 3 to 5 inches of snow in some locations will bring a chance of rain to us by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be cloudy and wet with temperatures in the mid 50’s. Another system arrives Monday evening bringing another chance of rain and rain showers overnight and into Election day. Election day temperatures will be comfortable in the mid 50’s but morning rain showers will turn to light rain and drizzle through the remainder of the day. The cold front that passes the area on Tuesday will usher in much colder temperatures with highs unable to reach 40 degrees on Wednesday.