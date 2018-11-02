Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Indiana
- The Pacers won three of four against the Bulls last season, outscoring Chicago by an average margin of 11.8 points (108.8-97.0). The Bulls did win the last time these teams met in Chicago – the 119 points they scored in that game were their most against the Pacers since February 2010 (120 points).
- The Pacers have now shot better than 50.0 percent as a team in each of their five wins this season and worse than 44.0 percent in each of their three losses. Since last season, the Pacers are 28-1 (.966) when shooting at least 50.0 percent – this is the third-best record in the NBA over this span.
- The Bulls got 28 points from Zach LaVine and 25 from Wendell Carter Jr. in their last game – the team had two 25+ point scorers in just one game last season, tied for the least in the NBA.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is the first Bulls rookie to score 25+ points in an October game since Michael Jordan in 1984.
- Domantas Sabonis’ 30-point game off the bench was the fourth-such game in the NBA this season – JJ Redick is the only player to do it twice. Sabonis did it in just 21 minutes – no player has done it in 21 minutes or less since Kiki Vandeweghe dropped 36 off the bench in 20 minutes in 1988.
- Victor Oladipo had 24 points and two steals in his last game. He has 34 games since last season with at least 20 points and two steals, third most in the NBA (Harden – 40, Westbrook – 39) – the Pacers are 27-7 (.794) in those games.