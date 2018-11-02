Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Calgary
- The Blackhawks were shut out by the Oilers, 4-0, in Edmonton on Thursday, their fourth loss in a row. It was their second shutout loss in their last four trips to Edmonton; they had been shut out just twice in their previous 31 games there.
- Patrick Kane returned to the lineup after missing one game due to illness. He had a team-high six shots on goal – he had scored in each of the first four games this season in which he had at least six shots.
- The Flames swept the three-game series with Chicago last season for the third time ever, and first since 1988-89. Chicago has earned at least a point in nine straight games in Calgary, tied for the fourth longest active road streak by any team.
- The Flames beat the Avalanche, 6-5, on Thursday at home, erasing a 4-1 deficit heading into the third period. Their five goals in the final frame were tied for their most since scoring six against the Sharks in 1993.
- Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists in the win over Colorado, giving him seven points (1g, 6a) in his last four games. He already has two three-point games this season; he had just three over the prior three seasons combined.
- Based on current records, the Flames have played the second-toughest schedule this season, with their opponents posting a combined .611 points won percentage (Edmonton, .622). Looking ahead, the Flames have the easiest remaining schedule (.539).