Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch

Posted 1:54 PM, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 02:00PM, November 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Alec Baldwin attends the 2018 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.

Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

In addition to portraying president Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” Baldwin currently hosts a Sunday talk show on ABC, called “The Alec Baldwin Show.”

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.