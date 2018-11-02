× Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch

NEW YORK — Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.

Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

In addition to portraying president Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” Baldwin currently hosts a Sunday talk show on ABC, called “The Alec Baldwin Show.”

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.