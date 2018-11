× 72-year-old found beaten to death in West Side home

CHICAGO – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside his West Side home.

Police said the 72-year-old man was found beaten and unresponsive Friday in his home in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard in the South Austin neighborhood.

There were blunt force injuries to his head.

He was later pronounced dead.

No suspects in custody.