49ers cheerleader takes a knee during national anthem

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — An unidentified cheerleader with the San Francisco 49ers knelt during the national anthem before the team played the Oakland Raiders Thursday night.

The other 49ers cheerleaders stood with one pom-pom held out while “The Star-Spangled Banner” played in Levi’s Stadium.

Twitter user @GatorLenny captured the moment. His tweet has gone viral with over 6,500 retweets and 27,000 favorites.

One of the Niners cheerleaders is taking a knee. pic.twitter.com/DW5SJqh9zj — 2004 never happened (@GatorLenny) November 2, 2018

This is the first instance of an NFL cheerleader kneeling during the anthem, according to SF Gate.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the anthem as a form of protest against racial inequality and police brutality. Kaepernick became a free agent within the league in 2016 as he faced backlash for the protest. Last year, he filed a grievance accusing NFL owners of collusion for remaining unsigned. He is featured in Nike’s recent ad campaign to “ask if your dreams are crazy enough.”