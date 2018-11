Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Taco Bell has been in business across from Wrigley Field for 24 years, but by the end of the day, it'll be gone.

It's being demolished Thursday to make way for a three-story building that will house a Planet Granite climbing gym.

A new Taco Bell is planned, by the end of the year, at Belmont and Wilton.

Over the weekend, the local bar Nisei Lounge reportedly held a "wake" to say goodbye to the restaurant.