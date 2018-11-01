Woman fatally shot in front of 2 kids in Northwest Side robbery, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot in front of two children after a robber got into her car on the Northwest Side late Wednesday, police said.

The woman was a passenger in a car in the 2200 block of North Long Avenue about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when an "unknown male" got into the backseat and demanded the driver, a woman, begin driving, according to the Chicago Police Department. There were two children in the car.

After a couple blocks, the man shot the 21-year-old passenger twice in her head before stealing cash and running away, police said. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday identified the victim as Maria Coronel, 21, of the 4900 block of West North Avenue.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.