Woman charged with DUI in fatal Wicker Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A West Side woman has been charged with DUI in a 2017 hit-and-run that left a man dead in Wicker Park.

Karen Maldonado, 24, of the 2500 block of North McVicker Avenue, is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Police said Maldonado was driving a car in the 2000 block of West Division Street when she struck Eric Judge, a 23-year-old pedestrian crossing the street, about 1:30 a.m. June 18, 2017.

She then fled the scene without rendering aid or calling 911, police said.

She was arrested Tuesday and is slated to appear in bond court Thursday.

