WGN-TV to provide continuous live, local election coverage starting 7 p.m. on Nov. 6

CHICAGO, November 1, 2018 – WGN News will provide extensive coverage of the 2018 gubernatorial election as well as all the major local and national races on Tuesday, November 6. Election coverage will air on WGN Morning News, WGN Midday News, WGN Evening News, WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten.

Official wall-to-wall coverage begins at 7pm CT immediately following WGN Evening News with WGN News Election Special: Decision 2018. WGN anchors Micah Materre and Joe Donlon will be joined by a panel of experts, including former Illinois Republican Party chairman Pat Brady, Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page, WGN political reporter Tahman Bradley, and WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek. WGN anchor Ben Bradley will provide local and national race updates, while WGN anchor Lourdes Duarte will monitor social media and other election feeds. A team of 11 WGN reporters will canvass the city and suburbs at various election campaign headquarters.

WGN News coverage will also be simulcast on CLTV and online at WGNTV.com. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com