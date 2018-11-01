Trick-or-treater injured by hit-and-run driver in Libertyville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car while trick-or-treating in Libertyville. The driver then took off.

It happened just after 6p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Pond Ridge Road, which is a few blocks from Libertyville High School.

Witnesses say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it jumped a curb, hit multiple mailboxes and then struck the boy.

He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries but he is expected to be OK.

The car was described as a gray Nissan or Lexus four-door sedan with tinted windows. It was also damaged on the front passenger's side.

Libertyville Police are asking all local car dealerships and body shops to be on the watch for any vehicle matching the above description and damage that may brought in for repair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Libertyville police at 847-362-8310