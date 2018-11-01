Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend
-
Cooler than normal, rain possible this weekend
-
Showers possible headed into weekend
-
Fog, cloudy skies; rain possible Monday, Tuesday
-
Cool temperatures continue, Halloween should be rain-free
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
-
Rainy weekend ahead
-
Rainy Tuesday night, scattered storms possible on Halloween
-
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
-
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
-
Much cooler weekend ahead
-
Summer-like weather this weekend
-
Mild weather follows a few more days of humid air