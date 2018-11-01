Pre Thanksgiving workout tips from fitness expert John Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is officially 3 weeks away so fitness expert John Hall stopped by WGN to give tips on how not to deprive yourself during the holidays. A simple routine can help you maintain your fitness goals. John Hall shared some easy and effective exercises to start working into your daily routines. We all want to develop healthy eating habits before the holiday kicks in.

John Hall Studio specializes in weight loss boot camps, the studio is now accepting new clients. John Hall is a certified nutrition counselor and has transformed the bodies of numerous celebrities. The John Hall Studio has a high success rate for weight loss and body transformation.

