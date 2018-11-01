Police seize $80K, arrest 52 people in Halloween week raids

CHICAGO — More than 50 people were arrested over the past five days in a series of raids targeting people “suspected of fueling violence,” according to a Chicago police spokesman.

In all, Chicago police officers and federal agents from the FBI and ATF executed 42 search warrants and arrested 52 people, mostly on drug and weapons charges.

The agencies seized $80,000 cash, 20 guns, two vehicles, 50 pills of prescription drugs and a combined 1.5 pounds of marijuana, heroin and crack cocaine.

At least four arrestees will likely face federal prosecution, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Most of the arrests took place in the city’s Harrison and Deering police districts on the South and West Sides.