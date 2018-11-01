Multiple vehicles damaged by group of people in Hyde Park: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a large group of people damaged several vehicles in Hyde Park on Halloween night.

At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a group of people were walking in the 5400 blocks of South Kimbark and Kenwood damaging vehicles. So far, police say seven incidents have been reported.

It’s unclear if the group of people involved in these incidents are adults or teenagers.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood will have more on this story coming up on our Evening News at 4 p.m.