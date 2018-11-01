Midday Fix: Chocolate pie made with beer

WATCH LIVE: President Trump to speak on immigration…at 3:15PM

Posted 2:37 PM, November 1, 2018

Kelly Tamm, Head Pastry Chef Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits

Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits

2051 N California Ave, Chicago

4947 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

http://www.bangbangpie.com/

Events:

November 4 – Bramble Specialty Pie release @Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits Logan Square location (2051 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647).

For Bramble Rye Pie pre-order: http://www.bangbangpie.com/prop-pie-1/

Goose Island Events……

-Goose Island Prop Day 2018

November 11, 2018

Street Market Event: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bottle pick-up: 12-4 p.m.

Outside of Goose Island Brewery

1800 W. Fulton

https://www.gooseisland.com/blog/bcs-collaboration-series-2018

-The 2018 Original Bourbon County Stout and its variants will be released nationally on Black Friday, Nov. 23.

https://www.gooseisland.com/

Recipe:

Ingredients

  • 9.5 oz (1.1875 cups) Butter
  • 10 oz (1 ¼ cup) Dark Chocolate
  • 5 Eggs
  • ¾ cups + 1T Sugar
  • 2 T Bourbon County Stout Beer
  • .75t Salt

Step-by-step Instructions

  • Boil butter
  • Pour hot butter over chocolate, stir until smooth and completely incorporated
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar and salt
  • Carefully whisk egg mixture into chocolate
  • Whisk in Original Bourbon County Stout beer, mix until fully combined.  Pour into pre-made graham cracker pie crust.
  • Bake at 325℉ for 30-45 minutes
  • Pie will be jiggly and very puff, but not wet
  • Let cool at room temperature
  • Top with homemade whipped cream and homemade caramel sauce
    • We’ve prepared a caramel drizzle ahead of time incorporating this year’s Bourbon County Bramble Rye Stout
    • You can substitute half the cream in your typical caramel sauce with Bourbon County Stout and its variants to enhance the flavor