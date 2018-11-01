Midday Fix: Chocolate pie made with beer

Kelly Tamm, Head Pastry Chef Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits
Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits
2051 N California Ave, Chicago
4947 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
Events:
November 4 – Bramble Specialty Pie release @Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits Logan Square location (2051 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647).
For Bramble Rye Pie pre-order: http://www.bangbangpie.com/prop-pie-1/
Goose Island Events……
-Goose Island Prop Day 2018
November 11, 2018
Street Market Event: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Bottle pick-up: 12-4 p.m.
Outside of Goose Island Brewery
1800 W. Fulton
https://www.gooseisland.com/blog/bcs-collaboration-series-2018
-The 2018 Original Bourbon County Stout and its variants will be released nationally on Black Friday, Nov. 23.
Recipe:
Ingredients
- 9.5 oz (1.1875 cups) Butter
- 10 oz (1 ¼ cup) Dark Chocolate
- 5 Eggs
- ¾ cups + 1T Sugar
- 2 T Bourbon County Stout Beer
- .75t Salt
Step-by-step Instructions
- Boil butter
- Pour hot butter over chocolate, stir until smooth and completely incorporated
- In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar and salt
- Carefully whisk egg mixture into chocolate
- Whisk in Original Bourbon County Stout beer, mix until fully combined. Pour into pre-made graham cracker pie crust.
- Bake at 325℉ for 30-45 minutes
- Pie will be jiggly and very puff, but not wet
- Let cool at room temperature
- Top with homemade whipped cream and homemade caramel sauce
- We’ve prepared a caramel drizzle ahead of time incorporating this year’s Bourbon County Bramble Rye Stout
- You can substitute half the cream in your typical caramel sauce with Bourbon County Stout and its variants to enhance the flavor