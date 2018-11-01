× Matt Nagy’s sideline pep talks resonate with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

LAKE FOREST – Whether you’re two years old or 92, nothing is as good for the soul as a pep talk.

In business, in life, and in sports, it helps to raise the spirits of an individual who might be a little down on their luck. Most times, however, we aren’t privy to those kinds of moments in the National Football League, unless someone happens to wear a microphone.

Thanks to a little luck and expertise from the team’s Social Media department, fans were able to hear one of these conversations at Soldier Field on Sunday between the Bears’ coach and quarterback.

Before the start of the second half, Matt Nagy walked up to Mitchell Trubisky and gave him some encouragement while also issuing a challenge.

“I’m gonna challenge you, right now, these two quarters, for greatness,” said Nagy to Trubisky. “You got me? I want to see it comes out of you right here. You take this thing over right here, right now.”

Indeed the pep talk worked for the quarterback, who came into the half having completed just 5-of-13 passes in the first 30 minutes of the game. He was much stronger to finish, completing 11-of-16 passes including a touchdown as the Bears won the game 24-10 to snap a two-game losing streak.

The video of the exchange was released on Tuesday, and Wednesday reporters got to ask both parties about the impact of that conversation and others like it through the season.

“Every single snap in every single game, every single week, you’re striving for greatness. But I think when he just pulled me aside, it really just honed me in,” said Trubisky of Nagy’s words of encouragement. “It made me focus a lot more, it just made me that more motivated to focus in and do what I had to do to help the offense and really get us going.”

That was certainly Nagy’s hope for the quick pep talk, and it worked as Trubisky was more productive in the final 30 minutes of the game. Yet he tries to use words in the right spots, being cautious not to overuse motivation so that it becomes mundane.

“Every now and then, if there feels like a time I have to talk to him, maybe just have a little one-on-one conversation, I’ll do it,” said Nagy. “But I don’t overdo it, I try not to, because then it just becomes noise he doesn’t hear. When I talk to him, I want it to mean something. I think that’s important to have that relationship.”

Its one that continues to build from offseason workouts through the first seven games of the 2018 season. Seeing work put into that by his coach is something appreciated by the quarterback.

“I have so much respect and love for coach; he said it, and I needed to make it happen,” said Trubisky of Nagy.

Maybe when he does it again, we’ll get a chance to hear it like Sunday.