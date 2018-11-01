× Man shot in head during Papa John’s robbery, Hammond police say

HAMMOND, Ind. — A 21-year-old man was shot in his head during an armed robbery at a Hammond Papa John’s on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Papa John’s at 7244 Indianapolis Blvd., according to the Hammond Police Department.

Witnesses on the scene said two armed men walked into the store and demanded money. Both wore masks, police said.

One of the robbers shot a 21-year-old man in his head, according to authorities. The man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition had stabilized. No other details were immediately available.

The suspects ran away. No one was in custody.

Police ask anyone with information to call Det. Jeffrey Ritter at 219-852-2990.