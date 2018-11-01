Lunchbreak: Riced Cauliflower with Pistachios, Cranberries and Sumac Yogurt Vinaigrette

Moosah Reaume, Executive Chef, Virgin Hotels Chicago
Commons Club at Virgin Hotels
203 N. Wabash, Chicago
Recipe:
Riced Cauliflower with Sumac Yogurt Vinaigrette
Yields 2-3 servings
For the Sumac Yogurt Vinaigrette:
Ingredients:
2.5 cups Greek Yogurt
1 tbsp. Sumac (powder)
1 tbsp. champagne vinegar
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp Salt
1.5 ea Meyer Lemon Zest
Method:
Combine all in a blender mix until smooth. Then drizzle in olive oil blending slowly. Don’t get too hot!!! Cool over ice if needed.
For the Riced Cauliflower:
Ingredients:
1 head of White Cauliflower
Method:
Take a head of white cauliflower and cut into small cubes, put the cubes in a food processor until all small pieces, (should be the size of rice or smaller)
Put into quart containers.
Riced Cauliflower 2 cups to pan fry (pan fried)
Ingredients:
¼ cup Dried Cherries
1 tbsp. Chopped Toasted Pistachios
1 tbsp. Sumac Yogurt Vinaigrette
1 tbsp. Extra virgin Olive Oil
Garnish: Micro Fine Herb & Lemon Zest
Method:
3 tbsp. of grape seed oil goes into a large sauté pan on medium high heat. Then add the cauliflower to the pan spread evenly and do not move. Just so that it browns on the first side. Then season with kosher salt to taste and cook for additional 1 min until tender. Place in a bowl and then garnish with ingredients listed.