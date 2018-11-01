× Derrick Rose’s 50 point-game is the talk of the NBA on Thursday

CHICAGO – His era with the Bulls was filled with some of the highest of moments along with some injury disappointments and sadness.

Derrick Rose had that impact on his hometown from 2008-2016, winning an MVP, helping the Bulls return to the NBA’s elite, before knee injuries slowed his career, leading to his eventual trade to the New York Knicks.

But there is no doubt that there is part of the franchise and their fans that still have adoration for the guard as he continues his career in Minnesota. That was evident last night with one sub-tweet from the franchise.

The Bulls put a heart over a picture of an emotional Rose as he completed one of his best games in the NBA last night at the Target Center against the Jazz. The guard went for a career-high 50 points while also dishing out six assists and getting his hand on a potential game-tying shot to preserve a 128-125 win over Utah.

Fans gave him a rousing ovation after the game, and that continued through an emotional interview that he conducted with Fox Sports North as the crowd listened in.

Derrick Rose let the tears flow in his postgame interview 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Yw8A8HUzv9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 1, 2018

Rose’s performance was considered a moment of redemption for the guard, who went from an MVP award in 2011 to changing teams three times over the last two-and-a-half seasons following the injury troubles.

It’s certainly been a tumultuous few years for Rose, so his big moment naturally drew a number of reactions from those in the NBA, and remains the league’s biggest story on Thursday.

Current teammate Jimmy Butler posted this tribute to Rose’s 50 point game on Instagram, while his former teammate Joakim Noah posted video of him celebrating as the guard completed his big game.

Joakim Noah’s reaction of Derrick Rose scoring 50 points. 🌹🙌 (Video via Joakim Noah’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/cEQ6JXgEe7 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 1, 2018

Current Bulls broadcaster Stacey King wrote this on Twitter.

When you felt like quitting because your body was failing you because of all the injuries. When you thought about quitting because of all the negativity & hate directed at you because THEY lost faith in your abilities. You never did kid! Congrats @drose so proud of you my man! — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) November 1, 2018

Rose’s college coach at Memphis John Calipari, now at Kentucky, had this salute to his former player.

.@drose goes for 50 in a Minnesota win. He also got the game-winning block! But the act that showed the most to me was his team’s response. He is one of the best TEAMMATES I’ve ever coached. Proud of you, DRose, and love you! https://t.co/7kLEzmMJEC — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 1, 2018

A number of prominent former and current players also posted their congrats to the guard after his 50 point outburst.

s/o to @drose for the 50 piece tonight!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 1, 2018

Very happy for Derrick Rose. All you need is for someone to believe in you and Tom Thibodeau shows that he does — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) November 1, 2018

It’s about damn time the real @drose stood up. LOVE seeing you back my brotha #noletup #beU — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) November 1, 2018

One thing is for sure when it comes to Rose – when something happens, people react. That was certainly the case after one of the best nights of his career.