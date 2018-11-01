Officials finds some Chicago homes tested have elevated lead levels in water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- City officials acknowledge that nearly 20 percent of a subset of metered homes that have been tested for lead in the water, have exceeded EPA lead standards.

The Sun-Times reports the testing found that 51 out of 296 metered homes tested, had elevated lead levels above the EPA's standard of 15 parts per billion.

Chicago's Department of Water Management has known since June about the elevated lead levels, but did not tell all the residents of the 165,00 metered homes in the area about their findings.

Officials are now calling for a study to determine the feasibility of a multi-billion dollar program to replace lead service lines.

Currently, Chicago water meets or exceeds all state and federal lead standards, and passed its EPA review earlier this month.