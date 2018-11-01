Chicago’s own Grammy nominated gospel artist Todd Dulaney performs live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago based Grammy nominated singer performs live music from his new album, Your Great Name.

Todd Dulaney is a former professional baseball player from Chicago who was drafted by the New York Mets before trading his baseball bay for a microphone instead. He was nominated for Gospel Album of the year at the 2017 Grammy Awards, and is nominated for 2 Dove Awards for his current album, Your Great Name. He is gearing up for the release of his next album, a record he recorded live in Africa.

For more tunes and information on upcoming tours:

Website: https://todddulaneyland.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ToddDulaneyLand/