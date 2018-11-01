Chicago Scene: Wings To Cure cancer research fundraiser details
Dr. Leonidas Platanias, Director of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Danielle Samoylovich, Co-Chair, with her husband Alex Samoylovich, for the Wings to Cure gala
Event:
Saturday, November 10, 2018
5:30 p.m. – Midnight
Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier
Chicago, IL 60611
https://hcrf2018.givesmart.com
https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/about/donate-volunteer/hcrf/