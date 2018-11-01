Chicago police release October crime stats, say shootings are down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department released its crime numbers for October of this year.

There were 11 fewer murders than there were in October 2017. There were 259 shooting victims this October — that is 16 fewer than in October of last year.

Police said overall reported crime is down 8 percent from what it was at this time last year.

A breakdown of the numbers is listed below:

Shootings: Jan. 1 to Oct. 31

2016: 3000

2017: 2443

2018: 2056

Shooting victims: Jan. 1 to Oct. 31

2016: 3670

2017: 3071

2018: 2565

Murders: Jan. 1 to Oct. 31

2016: 634

2017: 578

2018: 471

Shootings: Oct. 1-31

2016: 353

2017: 226

2018: 210

Shooting victims: Oct. 1-31

2016: 430

2017: 275

2018: 259

Murders: Oct. 1-31

2016: 80

2017: 58

2018: 47