Chicago police release October crime stats, say shootings are down

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department released its crime numbers for October of this year.
There were 11 fewer murders than there were in October 2017. There were 259 shooting victims this October — that is 16 fewer than in October of last year.
Police said overall reported crime is down 8 percent from what it was at this time last year.
A breakdown of the numbers is listed below:
Shootings: Jan. 1 to Oct. 31
2016: 3000
2017: 2443
2018: 2056
Shooting victims: Jan. 1 to Oct. 31
2016: 3670
2017: 3071
2018: 2565
Murders: Jan. 1 to Oct. 31
2016: 634
2017: 578
2018: 471
Shootings: Oct. 1-31
2016: 353
2017: 226
2018: 210
Shooting victims: Oct. 1-31
2016: 430
2017: 275
2018: 259
Murders: Oct. 1-31
2016: 80
2017: 58
2018: 47