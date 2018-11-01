Boo! Chicago sports teams come up with their own ways to celebrate Halloween
CHICAGO – A number of holidays on the calendar allow sports teams to get quite creative with their social media content. Wednesday is one of those times – and squads from the Windy City took full advantage of the chance.
Many of the organizations in town posted videos or pictures to celebrate Halloween – especially the teams currently in season.
The Bears had a few items on their Twitter and Instagram accounts to celebrate the holiday, including a trip by Zach Miller and Cody Whitehair to Great America’s Fright Fest to scare some of the faithful.
There was also a few pictures, like “Mitchka” and “Mack-O-Lantern”
The Bulls had this offering on their Twitter account – a haunted elevator ride with Horace Grant spoofing the famous Saturday Night Live “David S. Pumpkins” segment.
Then before their game with the Nuggets at the United Center, a player and broadcaster showed up to the arena in the holiday spirit.
The Cubs posted a pair of videos – one as a candy greeting and the other from Clark the Cub’s attempt to scare his fellow employees.
The White Sox gave their fans a chance to pick their costume with a unique chart on Twitter.
The Chicago Sky offered their fans this Halloween-theme wallpaper on their Twitter account.