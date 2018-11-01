Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Edmonton
- The Blackhawks fell to the Canucks, 4-2, in the only NHL game on the schedule yesterday. They’ve now lost three games in a row for the first time this season, getting outscored 13-6 in those three games.
- Patrick Kane was out of the lineup for the first time in 292 regular and postseason games, as he missed the game against Edmonton due to illness. His 11 goals are still tied for the NHL lead.
- These teams met in Chicago on Sunday, with the Oilers getting a 2-1 overtime win. Chicago is 6-2-0 in Edmonton since 2012-13, with six of those eight games decided by at least three goals.
- The Oilers fell to the Wild, 4-3, at home on Tuesday, snapping a three-game winning streak. Edmonton had 37 shots on goal, its highest in a regulation game this season, but just five of those came in the third period.
- Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist in the loss to Minnesota, his fifth multi-point game of the season. His 13 points (7g, 6a) are behind only Connor McDavid (19) on the Oilers.
- This will be Chicago’s fourth back-to-back set of games; the Hawks are 0-1-2 in the second game of the previous three. Edmonton is 2-2-0 when playing a team coming off a game the prior day.