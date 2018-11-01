3 lanes closed on I-80/I-94 after fiery crash near Torrence

LANSING, Ill. — Three eastbound lanes were closed Thursday morning on I-80/I-94 near Torrence Avenue in Lansing following a fiery crash.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Thursday when a car drove off Torrence Avenue, rolled over onto the highway’s eastbound lanes and caught fire. The driver was hospitalized in serious condition.

Three eastbound lanes were still closed at Torrence Avenue as of 7 a.m. as authorities investigated and cleaned the scene.

Driver hospitalized in serious condition after vehicle rolled off Torrence onto EB 80/94 and caught fire. Three left lanes remain closed. Delays back to Halsted. pic.twitter.com/9zKb92R88a — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 1, 2018