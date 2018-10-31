The ‘Master of the Dark Realm’ joins us for Halloween to perform some magic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just back from performing at the New Orleans Vampire Ball is Master Ron Fitzgerald, America's scariest illusionist, joining us for Halloween with some wicked and weird magic!

Ron Fitzgerald, Master of the Dark Realm is an Actor, Gothic Illusionist and host for dark, sticky fun! Ron has co-written, co-produced, and stars in his own feature film "Dark Realm" which is an award-winning, artistic blend of his strange show of Gothic Illusions and a horror film narrative!

One thing for sure, Ron Fitzgerald is so much fun, he will leave you screaming for more!

