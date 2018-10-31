Students return to Neuqua Valley High School day after bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Police are trying to find out who is responsible for a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a suburban high school.

Wednesday morning brought a heightened police presence to Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, following an online bomb threat on Tuesday.

Thousands of students and staff were forced-of the massive campus before noon, and all extracurricular activities were cancelled.

Police and bomb sniffing dogs from several agencies, including the ATF and US Marshal service, locked down the campus and searched for any threat. No weapons or explosives were found.

This was the third bomb threat Neuqua Valley High has received since 2014. The previous threat was emailed to the school exactly four-years from Tuesday's scare.

Naperville police are still trying to determine who’s behind this attack.

Once caught, the person responsible may face felony charges.