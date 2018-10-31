× Sprint customers having trouble making calls across the Midwest, company confirms

CHICAGO — Sprint users in Chicago and across the Midwest are experiencing “intermittent voice issues,” the company confirmed on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Some customers in the Midwest may be experiencing intermittent voice issues. Our team is working quickly to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience. — Sprint Care (@sprintcare) October 31, 2018

As hundreds of social media users reported issues with making and receiving calls using Sprint cellular devices, Sprint issued this statement around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday:

On the website downdetector.com, which tracks complaints about services made on social media and posted to the website itself, users commented to say their service was not working in locations including Chicago, Moline and southeast Wisconsin. A graph on the website shows the spike began around 3:30 p.m. CT. Wednesday.

After posting this story to WGN’s social media asking for users to respond if they are experiencing outages, over 300 replied on Facebook alone — and counting. Twitter user Nicole Methven said, “this outage nearly gave me a hear attack,” as it came on the night of Halloween.

“Sent both girls out alone for their 1st Halloween without me. Couldn’t call/text/video/locate unless on WiFi. I drove around like a crazed women. Not a good night for it to happen,” Methven said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.