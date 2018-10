Check out some photos of the WGN team and family in Halloween costumes!

WGN Morning News featured some of the morning show team’s favorite throwback costumes, posted on Facebook by Lauren Jiggetts.

Marcus Leshock battled his daughter in a Halloween dance-off this weekend as well.

My daughter challenged me to a FLOSS DANCE OFF while trick or treating this weekend. A few things… 1) I love my dadโ€™s โ€œwhat the heck is this?โ€ reaction behind us. 2) Thanks to Chewbacca for the video bomb. 3) My son was fine after that tumble none of us noticed. ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/LBkRQvtQjw — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) October 29, 2018

Check out Halloween photos from WGN viewers here.