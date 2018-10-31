Paul Ryan attending Chicago-area rally for Congressman Hultgren

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at the National Press Club Newsmaker event on October 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Ryan delivered remarks on "how Americans are 'Better Off Now,' highlighting the clear contrast between Republican policies and the Democrats' vision for America." (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
SPRING GROVE, Ill. — House Speaker Paul Ryan is making a trip to the Chicago-area ahead of Election Day.
He’ll be attending a rally in Spring Grove for Republican Congressman Randy Hultgren on Friday.
Hultgren is up for reelection in Illinois’ 14th District, and is facing challenger Democrat Lauren Underwood.
The contest is considered a toss-up, and is expected to be one of the most closely watched congressional races in the country.
