Paul Ryan attending Chicago-area rally for Congressman Hultgren

SPRING GROVE, Ill. — House Speaker Paul Ryan is making a trip to the Chicago-area ahead of Election Day.

He’ll be attending a rally in Spring Grove for Republican Congressman Randy Hultgren on Friday.

Hultgren is up for reelection in Illinois’ 14th District, and is facing challenger Democrat Lauren Underwood.

The contest is considered a toss-up, and is expected to be one of the most closely watched congressional races in the country.

