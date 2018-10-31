Offender shot, wounded in police-involved shooting in East Chatham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police said an offender was injured after an officer-involved shooting in the city's East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The offender was struck by police after an altercation, according to a police spokesperson.

According to officials, shots were fired after an officer pursued the offender on foot after he noticed the suspect running while holding his waist band, which indicted that he may have had a firearm. The offender ran from the officer who was on routine patrol, and fled into a building. The shooting may have happened on the second floor of a building.

The offender was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a single gunshot wound. The offender's condition is unknown.

No further information was provided.

Officers confront a group of individuals and observe an armed subject. They approach and offender run into a building where a confrontation ensues with police. The below weapon is recovered. Media briefing at 79th/Drexel momentarily by Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. pic.twitter.com/7ecdvtDrsI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 1, 2018