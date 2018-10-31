× NTSB sending team to Indiana crash site where 3 siblings were killed

ROCHESTER, Ind. — The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending a team of investigators to the scene where a pickup truck struck and killed three young siblings as they crossed a northern Indiana road to board a school bus.

The NTSB said in a tweet that the “Go-Team” should arrive in Rochester, Indiana, on Wednesday.

State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum says the siblings and an 11-year-old boy were struck about 7 a.m. Tuesday, before sunrise, as they were crossing a two-lane road near Rochester to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus. He says 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle died at the scene along with their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

Slocum says the injured boy, Maverik Lowe, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition. Police said he suffered broken bones but was conscious.

The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester, has been was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury.

Shepard was driving the pickup truck in the opposite direction when it struck the students. Police said the “stop” arm on the bus was out at the time.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Xzavier, Mason and Alivia attended Mentone Elementary School. Maverik attended Tippecanoe Valley Middle School.

Shepherd is being held on bond in the Fulton County Jail.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Maverik and his family.

41.064765 -86.215833