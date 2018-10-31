Midday Fix: Salted Caramel Apple Pie and details on how to enter the South Side Pie Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Event:

South Side Pie Challenge – November 3rd

The event will take place on November 3rd at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Avenue, in Hyde Park. Amateur bakers can choose from 4 categories for their pie entries: fruit, cream, nut, and sweet potato/pumpkin. There is a $30 entry fee, all of which goes to support the Hyde Park/Kenwood Hunger Programs. The South Side Pie Challenge has raised $20,000 to date for the Hunger Programs.

The event opens to the public at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and pie is available for purchase by the slice until 5 p.m. or whenever we run out!

*Deadline to enter the contest is November 2nd. The remaining categories with openings: nut and sweet potato/pumpkin.

www.southsidepie.com

Recipe:

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Filling

3 lbs of Apples peeled/cored/quartered

1 Tbsp of Lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground allspice

1 tsp Vanilla

Combine all of the ingredients together Make pie crust using my pie crust recipe or store bought. Place in 9 inch deep dish pie pan. Pile the apple mixture high. Drizzle in caramel sauce (recipe below) Cover with brown sugar topping (recipe below) Bake 375 for 40-50 minutes

Topping

1 cup Flour

1/4 cup Sugar

1/4 firmly packed Brown sugar

1/2 cup Butter

(Optional: add 1/2 cup nuts)

Mix together with fork until coarsely crumbled.

Salted Caramel Drizzle

1 cup of sugar

1 stick of butter

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 tsp salt