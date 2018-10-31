Midday Fix: Salted Caramel Apple Pie and details on how to enter the South Side Pie Challenge

South Side Pie Challenge – November 3rd

The event will take place on November 3rd at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Avenue, in Hyde Park. Amateur bakers can choose from 4 categories for their pie entries: fruit, cream, nut, and sweet potato/pumpkin. There is a $30 entry fee, all of which goes to support the Hyde Park/Kenwood Hunger Programs. The South Side Pie Challenge has raised $20,000 to date for the Hunger Programs.

The event opens to the public at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and pie is available for purchase by the slice until 5 p.m. or whenever we run out!

*Deadline to enter the contest is November 2nd.  The remaining categories with openings:  nut and sweet potato/pumpkin.

www.southsidepie.com

Salted Caramel Apple Pie

 Filling

3 lbs of Apples peeled/cored/quartered

1 Tbsp of Lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground allspice

1 tsp Vanilla

  1. Combine all of the ingredients together
  2. Make pie crust using my pie crust recipe or store bought. Place in 9 inch deep dish pie pan.
  3. Pile the apple mixture high.
  4. Drizzle in caramel sauce (recipe below)
  5. Cover with brown sugar topping (recipe below)
  6. Bake 375 for 40-50 minutes

  

Topping

1 cup Flour

1/4 cup Sugar

1/4 firmly packed Brown sugar

1/2 cup Butter

(Optional: add 1/2 cup nuts)

  1. Mix together with fork until coarsely crumbled.

 

 Salted Caramel Drizzle

1 cup of sugar

1 stick of butter

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 tsp salt

  1. Brown the sugar in a pan. It will begin to melt.
  2. Once melted add butter. Stir completely.
  3. Slowly add the cream.
  4. Stir in salt