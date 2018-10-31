Midday Fix: Salted Caramel Apple Pie and details on how to enter the South Side Pie Challenge

Evan Robinson
Event:
South Side Pie Challenge – November 3rd
The event will take place on November 3rd at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Avenue, in Hyde Park. Amateur bakers can choose from 4 categories for their pie entries: fruit, cream, nut, and sweet potato/pumpkin. There is a $30 entry fee, all of which goes to support the Hyde Park/Kenwood Hunger Programs. The South Side Pie Challenge has raised $20,000 to date for the Hunger Programs.
The event opens to the public at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and pie is available for purchase by the slice until 5 p.m. or whenever we run out!
*Deadline to enter the contest is November 2nd. The remaining categories with openings: nut and sweet potato/pumpkin.
Recipe:
Salted Caramel Apple Pie
Filling
3 lbs of Apples peeled/cored/quartered
1 Tbsp of Lemon juice
Zest of one lemon
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
3/4 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
1/8 tsp ground allspice
1 tsp Vanilla
- Combine all of the ingredients together
- Make pie crust using my pie crust recipe or store bought. Place in 9 inch deep dish pie pan.
- Pile the apple mixture high.
- Drizzle in caramel sauce (recipe below)
- Cover with brown sugar topping (recipe below)
- Bake 375 for 40-50 minutes
Topping
1 cup Flour
1/4 cup Sugar
1/4 firmly packed Brown sugar
1/2 cup Butter
(Optional: add 1/2 cup nuts)
- Mix together with fork until coarsely crumbled.
Salted Caramel Drizzle
1 cup of sugar
1 stick of butter
1/3 cup heavy cream
1 tsp salt
- Brown the sugar in a pan. It will begin to melt.
- Once melted add butter. Stir completely.
- Slowly add the cream.
- Stir in salt