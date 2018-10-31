Lunchbreak: Lemon and Lavender Fried Chicken

The Vig – 1527 N. Wells St., Chicago

Event:

HEARD!  To Raise Awareness on Mental Health in the Hospitality Industry

Fundraiser at The VIG Chicago on Monday November 5th 7:00 p.m.-10 p.m.

Recipe:

Lemon, Herb and Lavender Brine

RECIPE: 1 Quart

 

INGREDIENT

 QUANTITY

Water

 1 quart

Lemons, halved

 1 each

Garlic Cloves

 2 each

Bay Leaves

 1 each

Flat Leaf Parsley (Including Stems)

 ¼ bunch

Thyme

 ¼ bunch

Rosemary

 1 sprig

Honey

 2 Tbs

Black Peppercorns

 5 each

Salt

 ¼ Cup

Sugar

 1 Tbs

Lavender

 1 Tbs + 1 teaspoon

 METHOD:

  1. Combine all ingredients (except the Lavender) in a pot and bring to a boil. Once the pot has been brought to a boil, reduce to a slow simmer for 5 minutes.
  2. Remove from heat and place lavender in mix, allow the mix to steep for 30 minutes.
  3. Strain mixture, reserve liquid and cool. Discard the rest.

Dredge for Fried Chicken

RECIPE: 2 quarts

 

INGREDIENT

 QUANTITY

All Purpose Flour

 2 quarts

Black Pepper

 2 Tbs

Garlic Powder

 ½ cup + 2Tbs

Onion Powder

 ½ cup + 1Tbs

Paprika

 ¼ cup + 1Tbs

Cayenne

 3 Tbs + 1 teaspoon

Kosher Salt

 ¼ cup

Togarashi

 2 Tbs

Corn Starch

 1 Cup

 METHOD:

  1. Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly.

  

Fried Chicken

RECIPE: Feeds 4-6 people

 

INGREDIENT

 QUANTITY

Chicken Thighs

 6 each

Chicken Legs

 6 each

Lemon, Herb and Lavender brine

 1 quart

Buttermilk

 1 quart

Tabasco

 2 Tbs

Lemon Zest

 3 each

Fried Chicken Dredge

 2 quarts

Canola oil

 1 ½ gallon

 METHOD:

  1. Take the thighs and legs and place them in a deep mixing bowl. Pour the brine over the chicken, just enough to cover the chicken completely. Place in your refrigerator for 4 hours.
  2. Once 4 hours has passed, remove the chicken from the brine. Under cold water, briefly wash the chicken to remove excess brine. Pat dry with a paper towel. Discard the brine.
  3. In a 4-quart (or larger) stock pot, add the canola oil and turn on high heat. Be sure to monitor the temperature of the oil. You will want your temperature to be at 325 F.
  4. Combine buttermilk and tabasco and mix well.
  5. Setup a breading station with 2 medium mixing bowls, the first bowl with 1-quart of fried chicken dredge and the second bowl with the remaining 2-quarts of fried chicken dredge.
  6. Setup your breading station starting with your chicken, then the 1-quart fried chicken dredge, then the buttermilk mixture, then the 2-quart fried chicken, then your stock pot with fryer oil and lastly a half sheet tray with a rack setup.
  7. Start by taking the chicken and placing it in the first dredge. Coat evenly with the dredge, then place in the buttermilk mixture. Coat evenly in buttermilk, shake off excess then place in the 2nd dredge. Coat evenly, then sake off excess breading. Gently place in fryer. Be sure to not over crowd the stock pot. Occasionally flip the chicken for even cooking. Cook chicken until the outside is crisp and has an internal temperature of 165F (about 5-7 minutes). Remove from fryer and place on the rack.
  8. Season lightly with salt and enjoy.

 