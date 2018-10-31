Lunchbreak: Lemon and Lavender Fried Chicken
Jacob Funk
The Vig – 1527 N. Wells St., Chicago
Event:
HEARD! To Raise Awareness on Mental Health in the Hospitality Industry
Fundraiser at The VIG Chicago on Monday November 5th 7:00 p.m.-10 p.m.
1527 N. Wells St., Chicago
$80 – https://resy.com/cities/chi/the-vig?date=2018-11-05
100% of ticket sales and donations will go to: https://www.hftd.org/
Recipe:
Lemon, Herb and Lavender Brine
RECIPE: 1 Quart
|
INGREDIENT
|QUANTITY
|
Water
|1 quart
|
Lemons, halved
|1 each
|
Garlic Cloves
|2 each
|
Bay Leaves
|1 each
|
Flat Leaf Parsley (Including Stems)
|¼ bunch
|
Thyme
|¼ bunch
|
Rosemary
|1 sprig
|
Honey
|2 Tbs
|
Black Peppercorns
|5 each
|
Salt
|¼ Cup
|
Sugar
|1 Tbs
|
Lavender
|1 Tbs + 1 teaspoon
METHOD:
- Combine all ingredients (except the Lavender) in a pot and bring to a boil. Once the pot has been brought to a boil, reduce to a slow simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and place lavender in mix, allow the mix to steep for 30 minutes.
- Strain mixture, reserve liquid and cool. Discard the rest.
Dredge for Fried Chicken
RECIPE: 2 quarts
|
INGREDIENT
|QUANTITY
|
All Purpose Flour
|2 quarts
|
Black Pepper
|2 Tbs
|
Garlic Powder
|½ cup + 2Tbs
|
Onion Powder
|½ cup + 1Tbs
|
Paprika
|¼ cup + 1Tbs
|
Cayenne
|3 Tbs + 1 teaspoon
|
Kosher Salt
|¼ cup
|
Togarashi
|2 Tbs
|
Corn Starch
|1 Cup
METHOD:
- Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly.
Fried Chicken
RECIPE: Feeds 4-6 people
|
INGREDIENT
|QUANTITY
|
Chicken Thighs
|6 each
|
Chicken Legs
|6 each
|
Lemon, Herb and Lavender brine
|1 quart
|
Buttermilk
|1 quart
|
Tabasco
|2 Tbs
|
Lemon Zest
|3 each
|
Fried Chicken Dredge
|2 quarts
|
Canola oil
|1 ½ gallon
METHOD:
- Take the thighs and legs and place them in a deep mixing bowl. Pour the brine over the chicken, just enough to cover the chicken completely. Place in your refrigerator for 4 hours.
- Once 4 hours has passed, remove the chicken from the brine. Under cold water, briefly wash the chicken to remove excess brine. Pat dry with a paper towel. Discard the brine.
- In a 4-quart (or larger) stock pot, add the canola oil and turn on high heat. Be sure to monitor the temperature of the oil. You will want your temperature to be at 325 F.
- Combine buttermilk and tabasco and mix well.
- Setup a breading station with 2 medium mixing bowls, the first bowl with 1-quart of fried chicken dredge and the second bowl with the remaining 2-quarts of fried chicken dredge.
- Setup your breading station starting with your chicken, then the 1-quart fried chicken dredge, then the buttermilk mixture, then the 2-quart fried chicken, then your stock pot with fryer oil and lastly a half sheet tray with a rack setup.
- Start by taking the chicken and placing it in the first dredge. Coat evenly with the dredge, then place in the buttermilk mixture. Coat evenly in buttermilk, shake off excess then place in the 2nd dredge. Coat evenly, then sake off excess breading. Gently place in fryer. Be sure to not over crowd the stock pot. Occasionally flip the chicken for even cooking. Cook chicken until the outside is crisp and has an internal temperature of 165F (about 5-7 minutes). Remove from fryer and place on the rack.
- Season lightly with salt and enjoy.