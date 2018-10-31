× Lunchbreak: Lemon and Lavender Fried Chicken

Jacob Funk

The Vig – 1527 N. Wells St., Chicago

http://www.thevigchicago.com

Event:

HEARD! To Raise Awareness on Mental Health in the Hospitality Industry

Fundraiser at The VIG Chicago on Monday November 5th 7:00 p.m.-10 p.m.

1527 N. Wells St., Chicago

$80 – https://resy.com/cities/chi/the-vig?date=2018-11-05

100% of ticket sales and donations will go to: https://www.hftd.org/

Recipe:

Lemon, Herb and Lavender Brine

RECIPE: 1 Quart

INGREDIENT QUANTITY Water 1 quart Lemons, halved 1 each Garlic Cloves 2 each Bay Leaves 1 each Flat Leaf Parsley (Including Stems) ¼ bunch Thyme ¼ bunch Rosemary 1 sprig Honey 2 Tbs Black Peppercorns 5 each Salt ¼ Cup Sugar 1 Tbs Lavender 1 Tbs + 1 teaspoon

METHOD:

Combine all ingredients (except the Lavender) in a pot and bring to a boil. Once the pot has been brought to a boil, reduce to a slow simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and place lavender in mix, allow the mix to steep for 30 minutes. Strain mixture, reserve liquid and cool. Discard the rest.

Dredge for Fried Chicken

RECIPE: 2 quarts

INGREDIENT QUANTITY All Purpose Flour 2 quarts Black Pepper 2 Tbs Garlic Powder ½ cup + 2Tbs Onion Powder ½ cup + 1Tbs Paprika ¼ cup + 1Tbs Cayenne 3 Tbs + 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt ¼ cup Togarashi 2 Tbs Corn Starch 1 Cup

METHOD:

Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Fried Chicken

RECIPE: Feeds 4-6 people

INGREDIENT QUANTITY Chicken Thighs 6 each Chicken Legs 6 each Lemon, Herb and Lavender brine 1 quart Buttermilk 1 quart Tabasco 2 Tbs Lemon Zest 3 each Fried Chicken Dredge 2 quarts Canola oil 1 ½ gallon

METHOD: