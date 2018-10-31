Coroner ID’s man found dead at Chicago scrap yard

CHICAGO — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found Monday at a Chicago scrap metal and recycling center.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Hugo Marcial Checo Silva. An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death, pending further investigation.

Chicago police and General Iron Industries Inc. say Silva’s body was found Monday morning at the recycling center, located at 1909 N. Clifton, on the city’s North Side.

Police were treating that area of the business’ property as a crime scene.

General Iron Industries said in a statement that Silva wasn’t a company employee and wasn’t authorized to be on the area of the property where his body was found.

Silva’s body was found trapped beneath steel at the recycling center.

41.915304 -87.658190