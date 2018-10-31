Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Denver
- The Nuggets have won each of the last five games in this series by an average margin of 12.0 points. In their last two trips to Chicago, the Nuggets have shot 56.3 (Feb 2017) and 61.4 percent (March 2018) from the field, holding the Bulls to a combined 44.9 field-goal percentage in those games.
- In the Bulls’ last game, they and the Warriors combined for 273 points (149-124 loss). That is the fourth-highest combined scoring game in the NBA this season, and the highest combined scoring game the Bulls have played since December 2015 (291 combined vs. Pistons).
- The Nuggets are shooting 29.7 percent from three-point range this season, 29th in the NBA. Since 2000-01, only four teams have shot under 30.0 percent from long range for an entire season – of those teams, the Nuggets’ 46.1 field-goal percentage would by far be the highest.
- Gary Harris put up 23 points, his second-highest point total of the season, while notching season-highs in rebounds (six) and assists (six) in his last game. Of 32 guards to take 90+ shots this season, Harris’ 50.0 field-goal percentage ties for seventh.
- Jabari Parker had 15 points, nine boards and six assists in his last game – he is the only player in the NBA to reach those totals off the bench this season.
- Nikola Jokic is averaging 21.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. The last player not named Russell Westbrook to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists was Kevin Garnett in 2002-03.