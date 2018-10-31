Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Vancouver
- The Canucks have won four straight games over the Blackhawks (one in OT, three in regulation) for the first time in the regular season since a four-game streak between February 2007 and February 2008. Vancouver’s two longest regular-season winning streaks over Chicago all-time are six games (October 2005 to November 2006) and five games (January 2003 to January 2004).
- The Blackhawks have allowed six or more goals three times in 2018-19, tied with Ottawa and Philadelphia for the most in the NHL. Over the last two seasons, Chicago has yielded at least six goals on 12 occasions, also tied for the NHL high (NY Islanders; excludes “team goals” for shootout wins).
- Vancouver defeated Minnesota on Monday, 5-2, after dropping two straight home games, to Washington and Pittsburgh. Since March 27, the Canucks are 5-0-1 at home against the Western Conference.
- Combining regular season and playoffs, Patrick Kane has 54 points in 56 career games against the Canucks. Only two active players have more total points versus Vancouver: Joe Thornton (79) and Patrick Marleau (68).
- Elias Pettersson scored twice on Monday, bringing his total to seven tallies in the first seven games of his career. He is the third player since the 2004-05 lockout to score seven times in his first seven games, joining Evgeni Malkin (2006-07 Penguins) and Tomas Hertl (2013-14 Sharks).
- The Blackhawks have an NHL-high nine players with at least seven points; two of them are rookies (Henri Jokiharju and Dominik Kahun – seven points each). The Canucks have only three players with seven-plus points, third fewest in the league; one of them, Elias Pettersson, leads all rookies in points (10).