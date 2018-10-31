Around Town has some spooky fun at the Chicago Magic Lounge for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Halloween Show will begin with an hour of close-up magic at 7:30pm, followed by stage performances with Sean Masterson and David Parr, hosted by comedy writer and performer Ed Furman.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music & Magic - Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm

David Parr’s Cabinet of Curiosities - Wednesdays at 7:30pm (except October 31)

The Signature Show - Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm & 10pm

The Signature Show is an homage to the historic, Chicago magic bar scene. Experience close-up magic right at your table during the cocktail hour, followed by an hour of stage magic featuring two masters of their craft performing feats of prestidigitation and sleight of hand. Guests who purchase Mezzanine, Front Row and Premium Main Floor tickets are invited to an exclusive performance of close-up magic directly after the show in our 43-seat close-up gallery, The 654 Club.

The Family Show - Sundays at 2pm

The Performance Bar - Mondays-Wednesdays open at 5pm

Chicago Magic Lounge:

5050 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60640

chicagomagiclounge.com