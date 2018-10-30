Vigil held at Horner Park to honor synagogue massacre victims 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A vigil was held Tuesday in Chicago’s Horner Park to honor those who were killed at the Pittsburgh synagogue.

Supporters came to Horner Park, which was named after the first Jewish governor of Illinois, to honor the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue massacre who were fatally shot in an act of anti-Semitic hate. On Tuesday, people of different religions gathered together in act of unity with the message: "Love conquers hate."

Organizers cited the The Anti-Defamation League which said that violence against Jews in the United States is up seven percent since 2017. Many people at the vigil believed that could be attributed to social media and the political rhetoric of extremists.

Those attendance in that section of the city, which is home to one of the most diverse communities in the state, said accepting or just shrugging away such violence can never be tolerated.