Video released of September carjacking in Austin

CHICAGO -- Video was released Tuesday of a violent carjacking in the city’s West Side in September, and the victim is concerned that his attackers are still out there.

The carjacking happened on Sept. 30 around 3:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue. The video doesn’t show the suspects well, but it gives a look at one of the vehicles. The offenders pulled up alongside the victim, pointed a gun, then pistol-whipped the victim and took cash, credit cards, jewelry and his rental car. The suspects were gone quickly, and are still at large.

The victim’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said she’s just glad they didn’t take her son’s life. She wants to see the offenders get caught.

“I would like to see them catch them, because like I said, they’re out here doing it to somebody else and this story might just save somebody else’s life if they could catch these guys,” she said.

Officials did not reveal a detailed description of the suspects, and only said they are searching for four African American males under 30.

The victim was in town visiting his mother for her birthday. She lives on her own in that neighborhood and said she would feel a lot safer if those men were behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.