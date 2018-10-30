Rich Jones performs live at WGN News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago's Rich Jones is a prolific Chicago-based artist and community figure. The Shoulder You Lean on firmly plants the hip-hop rooted artist as a powerful songwriter and singer.

Jones began in Chicago as part of the group Second City Citizens where he explored his talents as an emcee. The group founded monthy hip-hop showcase in Chicago, now known as All Smiles, that has become a staple in the local scene and has continued for over five years.

He plays his album release show on Saturday November 3rd at Sleeping Village.

The Shoulder You Lean On:

Saturday, November 3rd, 2018

6:00PM-11:59PM

Sleeping Village

For more on Rich Jones:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/islandofjones

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richjonesmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonessoruthless

https://www.richjonesmusic.net/