Rich Jones performs live at WGN News

Chicago's Rich Jones is a prolific Chicago-based artist and community figure. The Shoulder You Lean on firmly plants the hip-hop rooted artist as a powerful songwriter and singer.
Jones began in Chicago as part of the group Second City Citizens where he explored his talents as an emcee. The group founded monthy hip-hop showcase in Chicago, now known as All Smiles, that has become a staple in the local scene and has continued for over five years.
He plays his album release show on Saturday November 3rd at Sleeping Village.
The Shoulder You Lean On:
Saturday, November 3rd, 2018
6:00PM-11:59PM
Sleeping Village
For more on Rich Jones:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/islandofjones
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richjonesmusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonessoruthless