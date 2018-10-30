Rainy Tuesday night, scattered storms possible on Halloween
-
Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween
-
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
-
After a dry Sunday, strong storms/heavy rainfall possible Monday
-
After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival
-
-
Hot and humid days continue, mid-week cooldown could offer some relief
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temperatures continue, storms likely Wednesday
-
Freeze warning Tuesday morning
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after
-
-
Warm temperatures, but rain possible throughout the week
-
Severe thunderstorm watch #359 has just been issued for the entire Chicago Metro area- Valid until midnight
-
Scattered showers across northern Illinois into NW Indiana this Tuesday afternoon/evening